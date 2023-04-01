Welcome to April! Catching crappie in the spring in Nebraska is as sure a thing to some as the return of the sandhill cranes and the strutting of tom turkeys. These scrappy fighting fish are held in high esteem by many Nebraska anglers.

There are two species of crappie in Nebraska waters, the black crappie and the white crappie. The fish look very similar to one another, but the black crappie is generally darker with a dark mottled pattern on its skin.

You almost need to hold up the two species together to really see a difference. In my experience, I think the black crappie tends to run a little bigger than their cousins.

Fishing for crappie is not difficult, but finding the right spot may be the greatest challenge. Crappie must have some sort of structure to relate to. It may be rocks on the bottom of a lake, deadfalls along a bank or sunken Christmas trees tied together in an artificial reef.

Regardless of the composition of the structure, crappies consistently hang out in these areas and often in large numbers. You may have to spend some time searching for a good “crappie bed,” but it will be worth it.

Equipment needs are generally simple and the techniques are relatively easy to master. If you watch fishing TV/videos you will see the concept of long jigging pole for crappie is making a comeback of sorts. As a kid, I used to fish for crappie with long bamboo cane poles. Today’s specialized tournament crappie fishing poles are usually fiberglass or graphite composite telescopic models, which sometimes extend out to 25 feet.

These long rods easily reach out over a school of crappie on their bed. You can slowly lower your bait into the water without spooking the quarry. Most of these rods don’t even have a separate reel for the line. Sometimes a small reel is often built into the base of the pole; other poles have no reel at all.

Crappies are definitely schooling fish, and if you start catching some, odds are that more fish are nearby.

Crappie can also be taken with more familiar spinning outfits. A fast action light-weight rod that is seven or eight feet in length is just the ticket. Reel choice is a matter of personal taste. Open or closed face reels work equally well for crappie fishing.

Crappies aren’t big fish, so light tackle is all you really need. The current state record is 4 pounds, 8 ounces for a black crappie caught in Otoe County back in 2003.

For many years before that, the late Joe Citta of Sutherland held that state record that was just a few ounces less. Most of the crappie caught are in the 1- to 2-pound range. A 2 pound crappie will get you some bragging rights.

I routinely use ultralite rods and reels. I also like to use small pencil bobbers so I don’t make any big splashes that might alarm the fish. The lighter the rod, the more fun you’ll have. A crappie on an ultralite outfit feels like a tarpon.

Crappies are carnivorous, meaning they eat other smaller fish. They use any cover they can find to conceal themselves, then dart out from the shadows and ambush their prey. Minnows, small jigs or doll flies that imitate minnows are good choices for bait.

In early spring, crappie will move on to their spawning beds. Look for places in shallow water that have a rocky, gravel or sandy bottom. Combine this feature with some type of cover which the crappie can get in close to, and you have a good place to start fishing.

Crappie move to deeper parts when spawning is over and the water warms. Look for the same types of structure that provides cover. A sharp drop-off, submerged trees, rocky points or things like bridge pilings are all good places to look for crappie.

Fish the “edges” of these areas. Position your bait a foot or two above the spot that is likely holding fish. Crappie, like many other species of fresh water fish, have eyes set on the upper part of their heads. They are designed to look up, so put your minnow or jig where it stands the best chance of being noticed.

Keep track of the depth at which you are fishing. Crappies tend to suspend themselves at the same level. If you fish too high or too low, you’ll go home empty-handed. Many anglers “see” crappie on their sonars, but miss out on the action because they don’t control the depth of their bait.

According to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s “2023 Fishing Forecast,” one of the best crappie fishing spots in our area will be Wellfleet Lake. Surveys showed there are a lot of crappie in this lake, but most are on the smaller side. There is a better than even chance to hook into an 8 to 12 inch crappie.

Jeffery Reservoir would be my second choice for crappie fishing this spring and the Tri-County Canal that feeds the lake.

I’m planning a trip to Whitney Lake in northwest Nebraska — that looks like it may be a hot spot for big crappie this year.

If you want to do road trip for crappie, Kansas offers some great crappie fishing spots.

A good pick closest to North Platte is Kerwin Reservoir, which is south of Alma and Harlan County Reservoir. My latest report from there says anglers have been catching a lot of crappie in the northern portions of the lake. Minnows have been the best bait and a few of the crappie have been 17 inches. That can get me excited.

Grab a map and start planning a crappie safari. Exploring new waters is always fun.

Tout Bird Club

The next meeting of the Tout Bird Club will be Monday at the MPCC South Campus, Room 202. The meeting starts at 6 p.m.

Olivia DaRugna, wildlife biologist with the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, will be the guest speaker. DaRunga has been working as the Watchable Wildlife Biologist for Nebraska Game and Parks Commission for the last two years. She has a passion for bird conservation and connecting people to nature. She will be talking about the updated Nebraska Birding Guide and the interactive guide that has been developed.