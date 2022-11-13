Rick Windham: Tapping into tech in deer hunting

I’m in deer camp, so good luck to you and be safe!

If you didn’t get a chance to do any serious scouting where you are deer hunting, you’re too late. And you don’t want to be wandering around looking for deer now and running the risk of spooking them from their home range.

So you were hunting yesterday, the first day of the 2022 firearms deer season, and didn’t have any luck. I’ve talked with a number of landowners and they have not seen the deer they have in the past years.

I don’t know of any disease outbreak impacting deer populations, so maybe the draught is the reason.

Now what? Have you ever thought about using your computer to hunt deer?

No, I’m not talking about hunting over the Internet via some remote link up in a far off place. I’m talking about using your computer for scouting the area you are hunting and trying to salvage your season.

Are you familiar with Google Earth? Google Earth is a collection of high altitude images that covers just about every square foot of North America. Being able to study the ground you intend to hunt, from a bird’s eye view, can be a big help.

The basic program is free. All you have to do is download it from Google. When you open the program you will see the earth and North America. You simply put your curser on the spot you wish to see in more detail and click.

The program zooms in for a closer look. You can zoom in to a level that puts you right at ground level, but I like to keep it like I’m 250 to 500 feet above the area I’m scouting. It makes for great pre-hunt reconnaissance.

Now, if you are hunting the same piece of ground you’ve hunted for 20 years, you probably know the terrain and the trails deer tend to use. You may not need to research Google Earth. However, you probably don’t know the neighboring properties as intimately. Google Earth can really help here and if you are hunting a new area, getting a look from above can really shorten your scouting time.

If you are hunting a new piece of ground and have not had time to explore the property, you can find out what the terrain looks like a lot better than just looking from the road or fence line. That’s where Google Earth can come in very handy.

I generally know from the landowner how many acres or the distances are involved. Let’s say the property is roughly a mile wide and a half a mile deep from the road. I’ll zoom in on the property with Google Earth until I have those dimensions, then I print off a copy and save the picture for future use. I normally take the printout of the property and meet with the landowner.

During that meeting, I have the landowner show me the boundaries and any places he doesn’t want me to go. These features are marked on my map with a highlighter.

Once that basic task is done, it is time to get down to business and do some reconnaissance work.

Once you know the property boundaries, you can look for natural funnels that can be caused by shelterbelts or geographic features like ponds, creeks, rivers and bluffs. Game trails often parallel these kinds of features. Knowing where these features are will minimize the time you have to be on the ground search out these things the hard way.

Having the ability to look at your hunting area from an aerial view can tell you a lot.

Maybe there is an alfalfa field across the river from where you’re hunting. The timber on your side of the river and the trees on the opposite bank may not let you see this, yet it is important information.

Alfalfa is an important food source for deer. Likely they will bed down in the timber and cover on your side of the river and travel across the river to feed, and then return.

Without an aerial look at the area, you may not have known this and missed the fact that a good spot to set up a stand would be at the crossing point the deer are using to get across the river.

After seeing something like this, I would immediately begin scouting for that river crossing and figuring out where I’d be sitting during the deer season to have a view of this area.

Google Earth can help you spot meadows in the midst of heavy timber, water holes in the middle of the hills that may be the only source of water for miles. How important would that be to know? How long would it take you to find a water hole 50 feet in diameter in the middle of 9,000 acres of Sandhills ranch.

Yep, Google Earth has many possibilities for the hunter. And even anglers can benefit from this technology. Pull up Lake Maloney and zoom in.

You can see the shadow of Two Tree Island, a feature that has been lost for almost 40 years. Unless you had seen it years ago, you’d have no idea the hump of the old island was there, or that walleye like a change in bottom structure and are attracted to this underwater bump in the lake’s bottom.

Let technology work for you. It can improve your success in the outdoors. You have a week to get more familiar with the spot your hunting and maybe that can make the difference. Good luck.

Venison recipe

It is deer hunting season. So, what are you going to do with your deer when you get it? Here is an easy one that is simple to make and tastes great. You can use almost any cut of venison to make this recipe, but backstraps and tender loins are the best.

Get out a backstrap or loin and trim all the fat and silver skin from it. Next, cut it diagonally into ½ inch thick steaks.

Pound the steaks to tenderize then roll them in Zesta Saltine cracker crumbs. I’ve use other crackers, but Zesta just tastes the best to me.

Melt a cup of butter flavored Crisco in a deep pan and get it hot. Fry the finger steaks until golden ground. You’ll have a hard time keeping any of these on the serving plate or leftover for another meal.