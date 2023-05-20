We have 10 days left in Nebraska’s 2023 spring turkey season. Hunting can get a little tougher this late in the season.

Gobblers have been pressured and are becoming more wary. By this point in the season they have heard many calls, seen decoys and generally take off running for the far horizon when they see a human.

Turkeys are smarter than a lot of hunters think. Turkeys adapt to hunting pressure just like they would adapt their daily routines for any predator. That’s how they survive.

As a hunter, you have to recognize that the dumb/easy ones are already in the freezer. Late season gobblers are a real challenge to hunt. Here are a few tactics you can try:

Hunt light: Don’t rely on your usual set ups. Leave your big blinds and most of your decoys at home. Adapt your tactics to be more flexible and ready to move quickly.

You need to find traveling gobblers that are looking for hens and be able to get out ahead of them and set up along those paths.

Hunt high: Where possible, get on the highest piece of ground you can find and start searching the countryside with a good pair of binoculars.

Be methodical in your search. Learn the ground you are looking at and know the features. Turkeys can be hidden from view by a simple shallow trough in the ground. You can use a technique used by military snipers.

Bring a small notebook along with you and make a detailed map of what you see. Draw in what you see — trees, bushed, hay bales, windmills, old farm machinery, rocks, stumps, whatever is out in front of you.

You may be surprised how much this will help a few hours of days later when you are questioning whether that dark spot on the landscape is really a turkey or a small cedar bush.

Call less: By this time of the season, gobblers have heard just about every call a hunter can make.

I believe that gobblers learn that calling means danger and they tend to stay quiet. A gobbler may still come to your calls, but he may never answer you. These wily toms will often hold up outside of shotgun range and watch for the slightest movement.

You have to move toward the gobblers you see, stalking quietly and using all available cover. Now is the time of the season when good camouflage, that matches your hunting terrain, becomes critical.

Hunt later: I think gobblers stay closer to the roosts and breed the hens he’s been with all night. I wait until late morning before I hunt. By this time, most of the hens have been bred and have moved off to nest.

The gobbler is still on the prowl and a hunter with a decoy has a chance to fool him. Once I spot a gobbler I will quickly set out a hen decoy.

A tom that does not see a hen where he expects to see one will most likely drift away before you can get a shot.

Once I set up my decoy, I move off to some cover about 30 yards away, then a make a few kee-kee-run calls. Quite often you can get a shot at a gobbler who is sneaking in on a decoy by circling and studying the decoy.

A little movement from your decoy can be helpful. I always make sure my decoy can move in the slightest wind. Sometimes I’ll attach some four-pound test monofilament to the stake the decoy is sitting on, run the line to wherever I’m hiding, and give the decoy a little wiggle occasionally to draw a tom’s attention.

Hunt specific areas: Roost trees, strut zones and places where turkeys come to water.

These are high priority spots this time of the season. I want to find a spot that is along the path a gobbler follows from roost to strut zone or water. Until pressured, he’ll follow this path about the same time every day. Find a good spot that provides plenty of cover and ambush the bird when he walks past.

I like to find a spot that keeps the gobbler from seeing me until the last second, like tucked into a row of hay bales or in the middle of a cluster of small cedar trees. The downside of this tactic is that I can’t see the gobbler until he is in my limited field of fire.

This is a necessary tactical gamble because if you can see the tom coming from a mile away, he can see you too.

Buddy hunt: Grab a buddy who is a good caller and head into the timber in the afternoon.

Find and open spot where a decoy can be seen, set up the decoy, then plant you calling buddy near it. His job is to call and not move. This way the sounds come from where the decoy is located.

You, the shooter, need to move off about 20 to 30 yards and wait for the gobbler to come in. His attention will be on the sound and decoy, and that just may give you an opportunity to get a shot.

Good luck on your hunts for the remainder of the season!

Fish story

I’ve listened to a lot of good fish stories in my time, but this is one of the most unique stories I’ve ever heard.

A friend of mine owns a property in Lincoln County that borders the South Platte River. There is a spot where the river carved out a deeper hole many years ago and it still is 10 to 12 feet deep in that spot.

He always has a pole rigged and in the water at this location and catches more species of fish here than you might imagine.

Recently he was checking his pole and noticed it bent over and bouncing up and down. He knew he had a big fish on.

He lifted the rod from its holder and could instantly feel that sometime big was on the line. He also noticed that the line was pulled out quite a bit further downstream than normal. The line was actually under a tree that had fallen into the river during an earlier flood.

“How am I going to get that fish back under that tree without getting hung up,” my friend thought. As he began reeling in he noticed a big boil on the surface of the water beyond the tree and felt the pull on the end of the line, but never saw what he had.

It took a few minutes, but he finally managed to get the fish back on his side of the tree. There was another big boil on the surface and this time he saw what was on the line. There was a nice sized catfish, but it was in the mouth of a river otter.

It was quite a tug-of-war and the otter wasn’t giving up his fish. He ultimately got the fish and otter back to within 20 to 25 feet before the otter let go.

He reeled the catfish in and looked at it — there were teeth marks down the sides. It was about five inches across the bite marks. That told me it was an adult river otter.

“I’ve never had that happen before. That is only the second river otter I’ve ever seen,” my friend said — and my friend is in his 70s. I’ll admit, that is quite a fishing story.

Have a great time outdoors.