Rick Windham: What do buck rubs really mean?

Firearm deer season is less than two weeks away. You need to be out doing some of your most serious scouting right now. And if you see a buck rub, you should pay attention to it and really interpret what it is telling you.

The subject is a topic of great interest to hunters, but what do buck rubs really mean?

The scars that bucks leave on trees by rubbing their antlers against them attracts deer hunters like free pizza attracts teenage boys. What are these markings for? Why do bucks do this?

Biologists with organizations like the Quality Deer Management Association have studied this habit and the biologists think they have some answers. I have some of the top insights from these studies listed below; along with a few things I’ve learned myself over the years.

One thing I’ve noticed is that the dominant buck in the area will make rubs in the same general locale. I refer to this as clumping.

A clump of rubs may be made in a single acre to 20 acre area, depending on how may trees are available, but when you map out the rubs you will see that the rubs are concentrated in one general vicinity and not spread out over the countryside.

I have also noticed that the dominant buck will tend to have a favorite species of tree to rub. It may be cedars, it may be cottonwoods; it all depends on what trees are available.

In a mixed stand of timber you will notice that the rubs are on a specific species of tree. Pay attention to this kind of sign.

Whitetail and mule deer bucks have specialized forehead skin glands that become especially active at this time of the year. Both bucks and does have these glands, but mature bucks high up in the social hierarchy tend to excrete more from them and rub more often.

Because rubbing is done primarily with the antler base and forehead, each rub carries the maker’s identifying odor and chemical signature.

Hopefully you can gain something from this column that will help you harvest your trophy buck this season.

Bucks naturally rub trees and shrubs to remove antler velvet, but velvet stripping is generally accomplished within 24 hours from when they begin this exercise. They continue rubbing for other reasons.

First, you must determine if it is a fresh rub. If it is dry and shows no signs of any sap running down the side of the tree, it is probably and old rub so you need to keep looking.

Active/new rubs will have sap or moisture at the edges. You can touch it and feel the sap stick to your fingers. At this time of year, this is where you want to set up.

Rubs made during the pre-rut and peak of the rut are where you should be! New rubs are great places to set up.

During the rut, fresh individual rubs are more important. They pinpoint a buck’s current location and where active breeding of does is occurring.

Bucks rub trees to leave scent and visual markings that declare their territory.

Rubs are visual signs and specific scenting spots where the buck deposits hormones in the form of primer pheromones. These pheromones indicate the buck’s social status, acts to stimulate does and warns off younger bucks.

Biologists believe that bucks use rubbing as an exercise to bulk up their neck and shoulder muscles for sparring during the rut. I’ve watched bucks rubbing trees and you can tell it is aggressive. I’ve even heard them grunt as they rub/push against the tree. It is the same type of sound I made when I hit and pushed against a blocking sled.

The buck’s direction of travel is generally on the side of a tree that has the most bark scraped off. Rub lines have a pattern. If you can’t discern a pattern and direction of travel the rub was probably made by a wondering younger buck. Look elsewhere.

Back track the rubs to the deepest, darkest tangles of brush. These are generally the bedding areas and are “high potential” spots to hunt.

Mature bucks make three to four times more rubs than younger ones and start earlier in the season.

Rubs from mature/dominate bucks are generally the first to appear.

Bigger bucks typically make their marks on bigger trees. Use this as a guide to guess the size of the buck you are tracking.

If you find a 6-inch or bigger diameter tree with a rub, you’re in a good spot! These rubs indicate a mature buck is working the area. If you can’t hunt the spot immediately, put up a camera and see what happens. I once found a rub line up in the Sandhills where the dominate buck in the area used 4 to 5 inch creosote fence posts to rub on. This was his substitute for trees, which are few and far between in the Sandhills. The rub line ran from a small dense patch of cedars to a feed lot. I had found this bucks bedding and feeding areas. He measured 173 and change.

Bucks make many rubs that define their territory. If you can establish and follow the rub lines, you can find the bed-to-feed travel patterns. Jackpot!

Boundary rubs are made in early season, well before rut, as mature bucks mark their territory. These make terrific early-season stand sites, but not reliable later in the season.

I hope this mini-biology lesson on buck rubs gave you something to think about. Good luck with the rest of your deer hunting this season.

Fishing tip

If you are looking for a spot to fish this weekend, check out the canal below Lake Maloney. The water level is very low and you can see fish swimming. This makes precision casting easy and bowfishing enthusiasts could have a blast!