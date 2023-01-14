Rick Windham: You can do more than just walk in snowshoes

I have known Season Trevino for a number of years and have learned she is not one to just sit around. She is an avid outdoor enthusiast.

She is into kayaking, hiking and just finished a rim-to rim hike in the Grand Canyon. She is also a marathon runner and I have enjoyed listening to her talk about how she trains for her events.

It was during one of those conversations when the idea for this column was born.

Trevino indicated that she found it hard to train, specifically run, when there was snow and ice on the ground. She does a lot of training in the gym during this time of the year, but misses the running.

I asked her if she had ever tried snowshoes for the running part of her training. The first look I got was the, “Are you crazy?” look and then it turned to the, “You have got to be joking” stare.

I have snowshoed for years and it is one of my favorite winter exercises as well as using them for hunting, particularly in deep snow. I have one pair of snowshoes that are specifically designed to jog or run in. I asked Trevino if she would like to try them.

As I figured, she said “yes” — that’s just the way she is. She had never worn snowshoes before, so this was going to be an adventure.

We met up at Cody Park. There is a Nature trail that runs along the river and with the snow we have on the ground it would be a good test for her.

I handed her the snowshoes and a set of hiking poles. I knew that Trevino would approach this as more than a test. It would be an exercise to see if my claim about running in them was for real. I was right!

“Wearing snowshoes for the first time was not nearly as tricky as I thought it was going to be, in fact they were easy to get used to,” Trevino said. “The snowshoes were very easy to get off and on, not awkward at all.

“When walking on just regular pavement, it is a little bit tricky because that is obviously not what they are made for,” Trevino added. “Once you get to the snow there was no issue with balance at all. For being on snowshoes the first time ever it I felt like it was nearly impossible to fall. No problem at all.

“I used the hiking poles for stability and balance mostly just because with snow it’s kind of hard to tell how deep it is and what’s underneath of it. The hiking poles were more of just a security measure for me that made me feel more comfortable,” Trevino continued. “I could see that she was getting very comfortable with wearing the snowshoes and was getting into the experiment.

“The snow shoes worked excellent on undisturbed snow. I had absolutely no complaints at all. In fact, undisturbed snow was easier than the snow that had already been trampled down on the trail,” Trevino said. “The snow that had already been packed down on the trail was a little bit tougher only because of the bumps of packed snow, but the spikes in the bottom of the snowshoes help you maintain a grip, balance and stability.

“The snowshoes worked great, going uphill I didn’t find it difficult to maintain my ground and keep moving forward at all,” Trevino stated. “Going downhill in the snowshoes was great. I didn’t feel wobbly at all. I used my hiking poles and felt really secure with the snowshoes on.”

“Now it took a little bit of getting used to running when wearing a snowshoe and running in them for the first time,” Trevino told me. “I honestly thought I was pretty successful I never fell or even slipped once. In fact it was a great low impact workout. My legs and knees didn’t hurt at all vs. running on hard pavement! I think snowshoes would provide an excellent low impact cardio workout. My legs were super sore from lifting the day before. Once I put the snow shoes on and ran in the snow, I had no pain from sore muscles at all.

“I would absolutely recommend these snowshoes to anybody, and I would absolutely buy a pair of my own. In fact right after I took them off, I already wished I had them back on.” Trevino concluded.

The snowshoes Trevino tested were the Eva model, made by Crescent Moon Snowshoes. They are a relatively local company. They are headquartered in Englewood, Colorado. Check out their website at crescentmoonsnowshoes.com or call them at 720-535-6841.

These are not cheap toys. They are high quality pieces of outdoor equipment. The cost will be $175 to $200 for a pair, depending upon which model you get.

Remington recall

Remington Ammunition has determined that boxes of its Premier AccuTip Slugs-PRA12, may contain shells with an incorrect propellant.

The company is asking customers to not use 12 gauge Premier AccuTip 2¾-inch Sabot slugs with lot codes: L05ZC527, L05ZB527, L06ZB527, L06ZC527. The lot codes can be found on the inside flap of the individual box or along the outside of a product case.

Use of this product may result in firearm damage or personal injury. If you possess ammunition from these lot codes, immediately discontinue use of this ammunition and contact Remington at 1-800-243-9700.

Remington Ammunition Consumer Service Department will arrange for the return shipment of your ammunition and upon receipt will send you replacement ammunition at no cost to you. Remington is apologizing for any inconveniences.