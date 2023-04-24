WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts, R-Neb., has announced his constituent casework staff will be hosting mobile office hours around the state.
Ricketts’ staff will be on-site to assist Nebraskans with their casework needs. If Nebraskans can’t get an answer in a timely manner or feel they have been treated unfairly, Ricketts and his staff may be able to help resolve the issue or help them get in touch with the correct people.
All times below are local. For more information, go to ricketts.senate.gov/services.
Thursday
10-11:30 a.m., Jensen Memorial Library, Conference Room, 443 N. Kearney Ave., Minden.
12:30-2 p.m., Burt County Courthouse, 111 N. 13th Street, Suite 8, Tekamah.
Friday
10-11:30 a.m., Mid-Plains Community College, Room 104, 2520 South E St., Broken Bow.
Tuesday
9:30-11 a.m., Antelope County Courthouse, Basement Meeting Room, 501 Main St., Neligh.
10-11:30 a.m., Red Willow County Courthouse, Commissioners Room, 502 Norris Ave., McCook.
Noon-1:30 p.m., Boone County Courthouse, Commissioners Meeting Room, 222 S. Fourth St., Albion.
May 4
9:30-11 a.m., Holt County Courthouse, 204 N. Fourth St., O’Neill.
10-11:30 a.m., Holdrege Area Public Library, 604 East Ave., Holdrege.
Noon-1:30 p.m., Boyd County Courthouse, 401 Thayer St., Butte.
May 10
10-11:30 a.m., Dawson County Courthouse, 700 N. Washington St., Lexington.
2-3:30 p.m., Gosper County Courthouse, 507 Smith Ave., Elwood.