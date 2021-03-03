Ricketts opens Developing Youth Talent Initiative grants

LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts has announced that applications are being accepted for 2021’s Developing Youth Talent Initiative grant funding, according to a press release from the his office.

Ricketts launched DYTI in 2015 to unite the public and private sectors in a common effort to inspire young Nebraskans to explore careers in manufacturing, information technology and other industries where talent is needed and opportunities abound. The program is administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

“DYTI grants have already introduced around 22,500 seventh and eighth graders in 59 school districts to rewarding careers awaiting them in Nebraska,” Ricketts said. “By educating students about exciting possibilities in fields like manufacturing, internet technology and healthcare, we can prepare young Nebraskans for great opportunities and a bright future right here in the good life.”

Under the DYTI program, grants totaling $250,000 are distributed each year to for-profit companies (typically three). The grant recipients partner with area schools to implement interactive learning experiences for middle school students, designed to teach relevant career concepts and skills.