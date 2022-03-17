Ricochet to perform at Heartland Events Center

GRAND ISLAND — Country super group Ricochet is set to perform at 7 p.m. April 30 at the Heartland Events Center, 700 E. Stolley Park Road, in Grand Island.

Special guests performing with Ricochet include Tate Stevens and the Queens of Country.

Tate Stevens is an American country music artist who won the second season of the “X-Factor,” winning a $5 million recording deal.

Queens of Country hail from Kansas City Missouri and sing hit songs from the likes of Dolly Parton, Shania Twain, Patsy Cline and others.

Tickets can be purchased from the Heartland Events Center box office or online at etix.com. All tickets are reserved seating and are $20.