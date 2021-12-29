 Skip to main content
Ring in New Year with NP Area Children’s Museum noon event
The North Platte Area Children’s Museum is hosting a Noon Year’s Eve Celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 31.

Families and children of all ages are invited to attend to celebrate the arrival of 2022. Enjoy the different worlds within the museum, a special snack, followed by a countdown to noon and a balloon drop.

Admission is free for museum members and $5 for non-members. For more information, go to npchildrensmuseum.com or call 308-532-3512.

