Risk management classes for Nebraska women in ag begin Nov. 5

LINCOLN — Annie’s Project classes for women in agriculture will take place this November and December across Nebraska, according to a press release.

The hybrid event is presented by Nebraska Extension’s Women in Agriculture program and will include virtual and in-person components to bring farm and ranch women together to learn from experts about agricultural risk management.

There will be time for questions, sharing, reacting and connecting with presenters and fellow participants in a relaxed, fun and dynamic way to learn, grow and meet other farm and ranch women.

The live portion of Annie’s Project classes will take place from 6:30-8 p.m. CT Thursday evenings starting Nov. 5. Classes will be in-person at five locations on Nov. 5 and Dec. 17. The remaining courses will be hosted via Zoom, on Nov. 12, Nov. 19, Dec. 3 and Dec. 10.

The in-person locations are:

» Sidney: Cheyenne County Community Center, 627 Toledo St.

» Scottsbluff: Panhandle Research & Extension Center, 4502 Ave I

» Lexington: Dawson County Extension, 1002 Plum Creek Parkway.