 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, nptelegraph.com is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Tami Timmerman-Lashley

Rita Williams signing books at Double Dips

  • 0
"An Angel for Amanda" cover

Rita Williams, author of “An Angel for Amanda,” is hosting a book signing from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at Double Dips Ice Creamery, 511 N. Dewey St.

Williams, a North Platte native, is a former Telegraph employee. She currently lives in Sparks, Nevada. 

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

IRS adds to online form options

IRS adds to online form options

WASHINGTON — More Internal Revenue Service forms can now be amended eletronically, the federal agency announced in a press release.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How exercise snacking can help keep you in shape

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News