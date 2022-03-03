Riverdance coming to the Lied Center

LINCOLN — The 25th anniversary Riverdance show is coming to the Lied. A reinvention of this favorite, celebrated for its Grammy Award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance. Twenty-five years on, composer Bill Whelan has re-recorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. The Lied Center is the second stop on Riverdance’s 40-city US tour, which also includes an extended run at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. according to a press release.

The Lied Center will be hosting three performances, starting at 7:30 p.m. on March 8 to 9 and 7 p.m. on March 10.

The company coming to Lincoln includes more than 30 Irish, Russian, tap and flamenco dancers, including TikTok sensations Matthew and Michael Gardiner, and Morgan Bullock, whose performance of Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” went viral on the platform in 2020 and will make her professional U.S. stage debut in this production. The cast will also feature, for the first time, children of original Riverdance cast members, Cian Porter and Faith Moore.

The critically acclaimed 25th Anniversary North American Tour was shut down in March 2020 during a sold-out return engagement to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2021, Riverdance celebrated a return to the stage in the United Kingdom, where the iconic show played to sold out audiences in 27 cities across the country. Then followed its debut at Expo 2020 Dubai with a special production of Riverdance presenting a multi-cultural experience including artists from the Middle East region. A highlight of the four-week run was the Riverdance performance at the USA Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai for their Thanksgiving Day celebrations. Riverdance The Animated Adventure was released on Netflix in the United States on Jan. 14, where it swiftly landed a spot on the streamer’s Global Top 10 list.

Tickets are available at liedcenter.org, 402-472-4747, and the Lied Center box office.