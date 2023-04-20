The Robert Henri Museum and Art Gallery has announced that it will begin its regular summer season hours at 10 a.m. on April 27. The season’s schedule will include a series of events, including those celebrating the 150th anniversary of the establishment of Cozad.

To kick off the season the museum will be hosting its first Artists of the Month show beginning on April 27 and continuing until May 10. The show will include students from kindergarten to fifth grade in Cozad Elementary School and will have their works on display. The students worked hard on their projects and are thrilled to share them with the museum and its visitors. A reception for the students, their parents and the general public will take place from 5-7 p.m. on April 27 at the museum, 218 E. Eighth St.

The Artist of the Month program, now in its ninth year, was established to encourage understanding and appreciation of the arts in central Nebraska and to promote the legacy of Robert Henri, one of America’s greatest art instructors. He taught hundreds of students over his long career including Edward Hopper, Rockwell Kent, Marjorie Ryerson and Elizabeth Grandin. Artists can apply to the museum for consideration for entry into the program by going to its web page and printing off the application and submitting it. Applications are currently being accepted for the 2024 program.

The next major event will take place on May 6, beginning at 10 a.m. at the museum. At that time there will be the presentation of the Nebraska Heritage Hero award to two of the museum’s volunteers by the History Nebraska Board of Trustees. The award recognizes volunteers of cultural organizations across the state. Light refreshments will be served and there will be guided tours of the museum and gallery.

Later that day, at 1 p.m., the museum will be sponsoring a walking tour of the city’s historic district, which will be led by its executive director, Peter Osborne. The tour will include stops at significant historic structures but also provide a context for the settlement of Cozad 150 years ago. While not required, the museum suggests calling to reserve a spot because there will be a special packet of materials given to participants.

It was also recently announced the city has been named to one of the 70 spots on the Nebraska Passport program. These sites are located all across Nebraska and are going to bring visitors from far and wide. Those wanting Passport books can pick them up at the museum where they can be stamped. The program is 14 years old and this is the second time the museum has been listed.

The museum and art gallery are located at 218 E. Eighth St. in Cozad and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m on Tuesdays through Saturdays from April 27 to November 1.

For more information about the April 27 or May 6 programs call 308-784-4154 or go to roberthenrimuseum.org.