Robert J. Tiedeman III elected as angus meeting delegate

Robert J. Tiedeman III of North Platte has been elected as a delegate to the 138th American Angus Association Convention of Delegates on Nov. 8 at the Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, Texas, reports Mark McCully, chief executive officer of the American Angus Association.

Tiedeman, a member of the American Angus Association with headquarters in Saint Joseph, Missouri, is one of 306 Angus breeders who have been elected by fellow members in their state to serve as a representative at the annual meeting.

Held in conjunction with the 138th Annual Convention of Delegates, the Angus Convention is Nov. 6 to 8, in Fort Worth, Texas.

The American Angus Association is the nation’s largest beef breed organization, serving nearly 25,000 members across the United States, Canada and several other countries. For more information about Angus cattle, visit angus.org.