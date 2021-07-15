Rock band America coming to Holland Center

Tickets for the Sept. 23 show start at $39. They are currently on sale at ticketomaha.com , or in person starting at noon at the Ticket Omaha Box Office located inside the Holland Performing Arts Center, 1200 Douglas St.

The year 2020 marked the 50th anniversary for the band. Founding members Gerry Beckley and Dewey Bunnell, along with former bandmate Dan Peek, met in high school in London in the late 1960s and quickly harmonized their way to the top of the charts with their signature song, “A Horse with No Name.” Forty-plus years later, these friends are still making music together, touring the world. America’s journey has found them exploring a wide variety of musical terrain. Their best-known tunes, which also include “I Need You,” “Ventura Highway,” “Don’t Cross the River,” “Tin Man,” “Lonely People” and “Sister Golden Hair,” made frequent appearances on 1970s Top 40 and FM rock radio.