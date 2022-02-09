Ruby Coleman presents ‘Evil Obsession,’ a One Book One Cozad program

While Ruby is unable to come to Cozad, the Zoom platform means that the Wilson Public Library will be able to host the program in the conference room as well as have people tune in from home. The Zoom information is located on the library’s calendar under the date of the event at wilsonpubliclibrary.org . The program will also be recorded, so if you are unable to attend or tune in, you will be able to watch another time on the Wilson Public Library YouTube channel.

“Evil Obsession: The Annie Cook Story” by Nellie Snyder Yost is the eighth One Book One Cozad selection. It’s about greed, power and Annie Cook. Annie was an evil woman, abusive both physically and mentally to everyone she knew and was accused of murder while in charge of the Lincoln County Poor Farm near Hershey. This was during the same time when North Platte was called “Little Chicago” due to widespread county and local political corruption. Nellie spent many years doing research for the book, interviewing people who knew Annie and sifting through information to find the truth. She ended up changing locations and directions around North Platte, Hershey and Lincoln County as a whole, as well as character’s names in the final edition to protect the people and their families who were still in the area. After the book was published, several lists surfaced with real names matched to the fictional ones, although no list was ever verified by the Yost family as true.