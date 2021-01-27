Rural Fellows deadline extended

LINCOLN — The application deadline for communities to participate in the University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s 2021 Rural Fellows program has been extended to March 1.

Founded in 2013, the program places Nebraska college students in rural communities for 10 weeks over the summer. Students work closely with local leaders on projects focused on economic and business development, entrepreneurship, early childhood development, marketing and promotion and other areas critical to the sustained success of rural communities. Students typically work in pairs. Students’ work, on average, results in a $28,000 economic impact per community.

Communities that apply for the 2021 program will be eligible to receive $2,000 per student fellow to offset the $5,000 stipend each student intern receives. In some cases, communities may be eligible for grants in excess of $2,000. In all, the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources at Nebraska will provide $100,000 in grant funding to participating communities.