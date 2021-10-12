Rural Nebraskans named as part of Lead for America fellowship program

AUBURN — A Nebraska organization, the Rural Impact Hub, is partnering with the nationally recognized nonprofit Lead for America and Nebraska’s AmeriCorps Service Commission, ServeNebraska, to recruit, train and place recent college graduates into paid two-year fellowships in rural Nebraska communities.

Breanna Wirth of Mead will be working with the Valentine Economic Development Board; Olivia Borchers-Williams of Nebraska City and Michael Dwiggins of Lincoln will be working with the Southeast Nebraska Development District; Ken Edwards of Table Rock will be working with the Auburn Development Council and Erika Akers of Rapid City, South Dakota, will be working with the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Brent Comstock, founder and CEO of Nebraska-based digital consulting agency BCom Solutions and its community-driven impact organization the Rural Impact Hub, and Rebecca Johnson, director of rural partnerships, are leading the affiliate program.

“By partnering with Lead for America, a nationwide leader for rural empowerment to establish Lead for Nebraska, we plan to provide communities a path to bring back their homegrown young leaders. This adds transformative capacity so that communities can address their most significant challenges and build the next generation of leadership,” Comstock said.