Rural Radio Forum to cover farm financing

The cycle of agriculture continues with producers now planning their inputs and purchases for the 2021 season. The Rural Radio Network will take a closer look at “Farm Financing for the Future” in its next Rural Radio Forum.

The quarterly one-hour program will air at 3 p.m. Central Nov. 17 on radio stations across the state.

Rural Radio Network broadcast staff will interview experts on non-traditional farm input financing, perspective from a Nebraska banker on the American Bankers Association Ag Committee, a lender on traditional crop and livestock financing, as well as a transitional loan program for organic producers. The program will also explore the cooperative perspective and comments from a banker and state senator.

The program will be broadcast on KRVN/Lexington 880 AM and 106.9 FM; KNEB/Scottsbluff 960 AM and 100.3 FM; KTIC/West Point 840 AM and 98.3 FM and KOOL Radio/York 1370 am, 95.9 and 103.5 FM.

More details can be found online at ruralradio.com/rural-radio-forum.