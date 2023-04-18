KANSAS CITY. Mo. — Marijuana laws are changing constantly across the country and can differ drastically from one state to the next. One thing that hasn’t changed, however, is the legalities behind impaired driving. Thursday marks the unofficial cannabis “holiday,” and there will likely be an increase in marijuana use.

To help keep drug-impaired drivers off the roads, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Region 7, which includes Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri and Nebraska, is teaming up with local law enforcement to spread the message that drug-impaired driving is dangerous and illegal.

NHTSA wants to remind all drivers: "If You Feel Different, You Drive Different," it said in a press release.

“High, stoned, or wasted: It doesn’t matter what term you use, if you are impaired, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle,” said Region 7 Administrator Susan DeCourcy. “We are asking our community members to use good judgment, obey the law, and make safe choices when behind the wheel of a vehicle. State laws vary wildly within our region, but the one constant is that driving under the influence of drugs is illegal everywhere.”

In 2019, 49% of drivers who were killed in crashes and were tested for drugs, tested positive. According to the release, marijuana can slow reaction times, impair cognitive performance and make it more difficult for drivers to keep a steady position in their lane.

Those who plan to use marijuana on 4/20 — or any day — should not drive, NHTSA said. If you find yourself drug-impaired and stranded with your vehicle, give your keys to a sober driver who can safely drive you home. Remind your friends to never get in the vehicle with an impaired driver. If you have a friend who is about to drive while high, take the keys away and help them get home safely. Don’t worry about offending someone, they’ll thank you later.

Thanks to technology and community messaging, there are plenty of options to help impaired drivers get home safely. If available, use your community’s sober ride program, call a taxi or ride-share, or take public transportation. If you see an impaired driver on the road, do not hesitate to contact local law enforcement.

"By working together, we can save lives and help keep our roadways safe," the release said. "Please join NHTSA in sharing the lifesaving message, If You Feel Different, You Drive Different."

For more information on impaired driving, go to nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drug-impaired-driving.