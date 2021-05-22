Sandhills Cattle Association awards scholarships

For 30 years, the Sandhills Cattle Association has awarded scholarships to the youth of the association members. In that time, 500 applications have been reviewed and reduced to 124 scholarship recipients, who have been awarded $110,250 just from the Sandhills Cattle Association alone.

Funds for this program are raised through the annual benefit auction at each convention. In September 2020 the scholarship auction brought in nearly $6,700 thanks to many vendors’ generous donations throughout the Sandhills region.

This year, 21 applications for the Sandhills Cattle Association scholarship program were submitted for the committee’s review. The committee narrowed down the applicants to eight finalists and ultimately awarded five scholarship recipients. The associated has announced that after a lengthy application process, the following five applicants have been selected to receive this year’s Sandhills Cattle Association scholarships.

The recipients are:

» Fletcher Larsen received one of the $2,000 Sandhills Cattle Association scholarships. Larsen is the son of Scott and Kris Larsen and is currently a senior at Valentine High School. He will be attending Kansas State University this fall to study animal science with a pre-veterinary option.