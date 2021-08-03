Sandhills Cattle Association to host awards banquet, fall feeder calf preview

The awards banquet for the annual Educational, Performance & Carcass Contest will start 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the Cherry County Fairgrounds 4-H building in Valentine, according to a Sandhills Cattle Association press release.

This year, 17 contestants brought in 84 calves from across the Sandhills to compete against one another at Cottonwood Feeders near Stuart.

This contest is made to simulate real-life feedlot scenarios for the participants. Contestants retain ownership during the competition, with the Sandhills Cattle Association paying expenses up to the final payments to the owner.

Once calves are marketed, the gross revenue made from each calf is reduced by the contest expenses incurred by that calf.

The final payment is distributed to the owners along with ultrasound data, actual carcass merit, feedlot performance data for individual animals and pen averages.

Categories for awards include carcass quality, rate of gain, profitability and overall for steers and heifers.

Full contest results will be released after the banquet.

RSVPs for the banquet must be received by Aug. 13. Contact Liz Kierl at 402-376-2310 or sca@sandhillscattle.com.