Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame induction canceled due to COVID-19 outbreak
Due to recent COVID outbreaks in the Sandhills region and new state mandates, the Nebraska Sandhills Cowboy Hall of Fame induction ceremony scheduled for this Saturday has been canceled, according to a press release.

Plaques will be sent directly to each inductee or family representative.

Biographies and photos can be found at sandhillscowboys.com.

For refunds or any other questions, contact Executive Secretary Rod Palmer at 402-387-2212 or pklaw@threeriver.net.

