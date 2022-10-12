 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sandhills Fire Relief Fund seeking donations

The Sandhills Fire Relief Fund is asking the public for monetary donations as well as items for online or live auction to benefit those affected by the recent Bovee fire. 

Financial donations can be sent to the Custer County Foundation, 403 S. Ninth St., Broken Bow, NE 68822. Please include "Sandhills Fire Relief Fund" with the donation.

For items for online or live auction, contact Drs. Scott Reynolds or McKenzie Beals at Broken Bow Animal Hospital at 308-872-5281 or via the Sandhills Fire Relief Facebook page.

