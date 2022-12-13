Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway sponsoring photo contest

Sandhills Journey National Scenic Byway is sponsoring a photo contest to help bolster the organization's website.

According to a press release, SJNSB is requesting 8-by-10-inch photos that are no older than four years old with two categories for judging: nighttime and daytime.

Entry is $5 per photo. There is no limit for number of entries. Entries must be postmarked by Jan. 11. Go to sandhillsjourney.com for more information. Photos can be mailed to Terri Licking, P.O. Box 62, Thedford, NE 69166.

Fifty percent of the proceeds will go to the organization. The winner will receive 25% of the pot. There will be second- and third-place prizes in addition.

All photos will be given credit, but will be considered joint property of the photographer and SJNSB, the release said.