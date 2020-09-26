Sandhills State Bank adds 3 new employees

Sandhills state bank announed three new hirings this week, CEO David Gale said in a press release.

Sonja Voycheske is serving as vice president of commercial banking where she is assisting regional businesses with deposit and loan services, treasury management and merchant processing. Sonja comes to Sandhills State Bank from First National Bank of Omaha where she served as treasury sales advisor for Western Nebraska. Voycheske is a member of the North Platte Noon Rotary Club and the Lincoln County Community Development Corporation.

Hannah Hokanson will serve as assistant vice president where she will be help manage agricultural and commercial relationships while championing the bank’s home mortgage services. Hokanson comes to Sandhills State Bank from First National Bank of Omaha where she served as a relationship associate.

Charlotte Hofstetter is serving as the bank’s vice president of human capital where she will focus on employee development while building on Sandhills State Bank’s entrepreneurial, community-focused culture. Hofstetter comes to Sandhills State Bank from Adams Bank & Trust.

“Sonja, Hannah, and Charlotte are experts in their fields and assets to our community. We are thrilled to add them to our growing team in North Platte,” Gale said,

Sandhills State Bank is a locally owned and regionally focused financial institution committed to serving Western Nebraska. In addition to North Platte, the bank operates 10 full-service branches throughout Western Nebraska. For more information about Sandhills State Bank visit sandhillsstate.com.