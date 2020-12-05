Sandhills State Bank adds 3 new employees

David Gale, chief executive officer of Sandhills State Bank, has announced the addition of three new employees — DJ Lunkwitz, Jalyne Schuster and Abby Sabel, according to a press release from the bank.

Lunkwitz is serving as vice president and loan officer at Sandhills State Bank. Lunkwitz experience includes time as a loan officer at First State Bank and a credit analyst at First National Bank of Omaha. Lunkwitz is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and is originally from Lincoln County where he is involved in his family farming and ranching operation.

Schuster is serving as a credit analyst for Sandhills State Bank. Schuster was previously a staff accountant with McChesney Martin Sagehorn in North Platte. Her experience in financial services and accounting will prove valuable when supporting Sandhills’ borrowers. Schuster attended Chadron State College and is originally from Sutherland.

Abby Sabel is serving as a personal banker supporting the deposit services and customer service functions of the bank. She comes to the bank from Great Western Bank. Sabel is a graduate of the University of Wyoming and involved with the Stapleton FFA and a member of Nebraska Farm Bureau.

“It is exciting to be growing the Sandhills’ team in North Platte with such qualified team members,” Gale said.

For more information about Sandhills State Bank, please visit sandhillsstate.com.