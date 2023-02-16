Sandhills Symphony Orchestra is presenting a concert at North Platte Community College on Sunday at 3 p.m. The college is at 601 W. State Farm Road.

Admission to “Love, Music & Chocolate” is by freewill donation. The public is invited to join the orchestra for chocolate treats after the concert.

The symphony appreciates its new partnership with the college, said Conductor Christa Speed. Besides providing “a nice venue in which to perform,” members who enroll at the college can receive credit for participating.

This concert has a romantic theme.

“We’re doing ‘Embraceable You,’ by Gershwin, ‘Just the Way You Are,’ by Billy Joel, ‘Love Story,’ by Taylor Swift, a couple of movements of ‘Romeo and Juliet,’ by Prokofiev, and Offenbach’s ‘La Belle Helene,’(which is) an overture to an opera he wrote.”

Not only is the concert expected to draw people from all around, instrumentalists come from far-flung communities. In addition to North Platte “we have participants from McCook, Imperial, Hershey, Brule, Maxwall, Wallace and Grant,” Speed said.

Speed now lives in Grand Island, but she is a 1973 graduate of North Platte High School. A daughter of Randy and Helen Witt, her father taught biology at the high school.

She played in the Sandhills Symphony Orchestra while still a high school student and Larry Romeiser was the conductor. She plays cello and oboe. Virgil French started teaching band at the high school when Speed was in her junior year.

Speed taught orchestra at Grand Island Public Schools for 36 years. She has been conducting the Sandhills Symphony Orchestra since 2018, with two years out due to the pandemic. The orchestra performs a spring and a fall concert each year.

For more information about joining the orchestra for their fall concert, email christa.speed@gmail.com.