Santa’s Workshop returns to NPCC Dec. 7

North Platte Community College will host its annual Santa’s Workshop Dec. 7.

Festivities are planned for 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the activity center and cafeteria on the NPCC South Campus, 601 W. State Farm Rd. They will include visits with Santa, cookie decorating, crafts, games and prizes.

The event, organized by NPCC’s Student Life Department, is open to the public. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Admission is a canned food item, which will be donated to The Salvation Army of North Platte.

— Telegraph staff reports

