Santiago Giraldo selected as UNL summer orientation leader

LINCOLN — Santiago Giraldo, a sophomore computer science major at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, will serve as an orientation leader for summer 2022. In this role, which is among the most competitive and prestigious student leadership positions at the university, Giraldo will help welcome more than 4,500 students and their family members to campus during the Office of New Student Enrollment’s flagship summer program.

Through orientation, students and their families learn about campus resources, expectations, requirements, norms, success strategies and more. Orientation leaders facilitate small-group interactive activities for students, provide a nontraditional campus tour for parents and guests, and assist with daily logistics such as parking and check-in. For the interactive activities and tour, the leaders develop and deliver their own content about navigating college life, succeeding academically and socially and persevering through challenges.

“Orientation leaders are some of the most prominent and visible representatives of the university,” said Jenni Brost, director of new student enrollment. “They have to be able to share their personal stories in a way that is both honest and impactful, so every year we need to hire the best of the best.”