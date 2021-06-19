Saturday is Curtis Aggies Alumni Day 2021

CURTIS — All Curtis Aggies high school and college alumni, along with former faculty, staff and administrators and friends are invited to the Curtis Aggies Alumni Day at NCTA on Saturday.

“The daytime event is open to all to visit campus, tour and see what’s new, and celebrate the Aggies who attended high school or college in Curtis,” said NCTA Dean Larry Gossen. An open house and tour of the Dean’s Residence is from 2 to 4 p.m.

Aggie Food Service will prepare a luncheon buffet which begins at 11:30 a.m. A $10 meal ticket includes a drink and dessert. Advanced registrations are requested for the meal count.

A luncheon program includes Aggie Alumni awards, a campus update by Gossen, and a silent auction of donated items to support two Aggie scholarships each year.

“We are having a daytime event so that participants can still attend the Nebraskaland Days concerts in North Platte on Friday and Saturday evenings, or Farnam Founders Day on June 26,” said Dan Stehlik, alumni secretary, UNSTA Class of ’75 and native of Dorchester.

To register online, see ncta.unl.edu/aggie-alumni or without internet, call the Dean Gossen’s Office at 308-367-5200. Leave a message with name and phone during summer hours.