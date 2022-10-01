SBA Economic Injury Disaster Loans available to Nebraska small businesses

Small nonfarm businesses in 17 Nebraska counties and neighboring counties in South Dakota and Wyoming are now eligible to apply for low interest federal disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration, according to a press release.

These loans offset economic losses because of reduced revenues caused by drought in the following primary counties that began June 21.

Primary Nebraska counties: Arthur, Banner, McPherson, Scotts Bluff and Sioux.

Neighboring Nebraska counties: Box Butte, Cheyenne, Dawes, Garden, Grant, Hooker, Keith, Kimball, Lincoln, Logan, Morrill and Thomas.

Neighboring South Dakota County: Fall River.

Neighboring Wyoming counties: Goshen, Laramie and Niobrara.

“SBA eligibility covers both the economic impacts on businesses dependent on farmers and ranchers that have suffered agricultural production losses caused by the disaster and businesses directly impacted by the disaster,” said Director Tanya N. Garfield of SBA’s Disaster Field Operations Center-West.

Small nonfarm businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations of any size may qualify for Economic Injury Disaster Loans of up to $2 million to help meet financial obligations and operating expenses which could have been met had the disaster not occurred.

“Eligibility for these loans is based on the financial impact of the disaster only and not on any actual property damage," Garfield said. "These loans have an interest rate of 2.935% for businesses and 1.875% for private nonprofit organizations, a maximum term of 30 years and are available to small businesses and most private nonprofits without the financial ability to offset the adverse impact without hardship.”

By law, SBA makes Economic Injury Disaster Loans available when the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture designates an agricultural disaster. The secretary declared this disaster on Aug. 15.

Businesses primarily engaged in farming or ranching are not eligible for SBA disaster assistance. Agricultural enterprises should contact the Farm Services Agency about the U.S. Department of Agriculture assistance made available by the secretary’s declaration. However, nurseries are eligible for SBA disaster assistance in drought disasters.

For more information or to download an application, go to disasterloanassistance.sba.gov, call 800-659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Applications should be mailed to U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76155.

The deadline to apply for economic injury is April 17, 2023.