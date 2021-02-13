SCC student receives scholarship from Bryan Medical Center

LINCOLN — Southeast Community College radiologic technology student Cara Joy Galois, the daughter of Mitch and Marcia Huebner of Hershey, received the Lynn Hansen Memorial Scholarship Award from Bryan Medical Center.

The scholarship presentation was part of SCC’s virtual ceremony held Dec. 17. The recipient is a second-year student assigned to Bryan East Campus, which is one of the clinical sites for Southeast Community College’s two-year radiologic technology program.

The annual scholarship, which is maintained by the Bryan Foundation, is given in memory of Lynn Hansen of Cozad, a SCC student who did her clinical work at Bryan East Campus. She passed the Board exams to become a radiologic technologist despite developing a brain tumor that later proved to be fatal.

A scholarship in her name is presented to a student who shows enthusiasm, courage, determination and perseverance.