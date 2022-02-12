Schaeffer recognized for excellence in teaching

Mid-Plains Community College nursing instructor Addie Schaeffer has been selected to receive the National Institute for Staff and Organizational Development’s Excellence in Teaching award for her outstanding commitment and contributions to higher education.
The NISOD Excellence Awards were established in 1991 to provide NISOD member colleges with an opportunity to recognize individuals doing extraordinary work on their campuses. Since then, more than 30,000 recipients have been honored with the award by their colleges.
“Addie has been a great addition to our nursing department, and we are so happy she is with us,” said Dr. Jody Tomanek, vice president of academic affairs and NPCC. “She is very deserving of this recognition.”
Schaeffer is originally from Alma. She has been working in the field of nursing since she was a junior in high school.
“I started as a nurse aide at the hospital in Alma, and I just fell in love with it,” Schaeffer said. “I knew right away that I wanted to get my RN.”
Schaeffer graduated from Alma High School in 2007 then obtained a bachelor’s degree from Bryan College of Health Sciences in Lincoln in 2012.
Her first job out of college was working in the observation unit at Great Plains Health. She then moved to GPH’s intensive care unit, where she remained for five years.
Four years of that time, Schaeffer also provided clinical instruction as an adjunct instructor for MPCC’s nursing program. She became a full-time instructor in the summer of 2018.
“What I enjoy the most about being a nursing instructor is having the opportunity to share my passion for nursing with future nurses,” Schaeffer said. “I love being in the clinical setting and challenging them to enhance their nursing skills and their critical thinking ability. I still work PRN at the hospital, and to me, the best reward is seeing my past students in their nursing uniforms and having them as co-workers. It makes me proud of the quality of nurses the program produces. I am very honored to accept this award and still in a little disbelief because I work with so many great instructors that are deserving of this award as well.”
Schaeffer will be honored at a dinner and celebration during the NISOD International Conference on Teaching and Leadership Excellence May 28 to 31 in Austin, Texas.