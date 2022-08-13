Schaneman joins Nebraska Corn Board as director of market development

LINCOLN — The Nebraska Corn Board has announced the hiring of Payton Schaneman to be director of market development.

In this role, Schaneman will work on behalf of the state’s corn farmers to contribute to the mission of the Nebraska corn checkoff to promote the value of corn by creating opportunities, the Corn Board said in a press release.

He will work with corn farmers and industry partners to coordinate all facets of the Nebraska Corn Board’s market development efforts.

His goal will be to foster and build relationships with local, national and international partners to strengthen demand for Nebraska’s corn and value-added products, such as biofuels, distillers’ grains and livestock products, the release said.

Originally from Denton, Schaneman is a graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in agricultural economics. Most recently, he interned with the U.S. Grains Council in Washington D.C. During his time with the Council, Schaneman assisted with the organization with many programs and trade teams, including the Mexican yellow corn team and the Mexican white corn team.

“I am privileged to join the Nebraska Corn Board team and am looking forward to working with various internal and external organizations to promote Nebraska corn and our state’s products,” Schaneman said. “This position enables me to support our state’s producers along with advancing new markets and maintaining domestic and international relationships.”

“We welcome Payton to the Nebraska Corn Board in this pivotal role for farmers and the industry,” said Kelly Brunkhorst, Executive Director of the Nebraska Corn Board. “Payton’s experience with the U.S. Grains Council situates him to be well-suited in maintaining and building relationships with our key stakeholders.”