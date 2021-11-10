Schmidt scholarships available to MPCC students

Renewable $5,000 scholarships are now available to qualified students studying business administration, leadership, entrepreneurship, marketing or graphic design through Mid-Plains Community College.

The funds were made possible by The Schmidt Foundation. Each of the five scholarships can be renewed for a second year for a total of $10,000.

“We appreciate the Schmidt Foundation’s commitment to MPCC students, Bob Schmidt’s ‘Forward Ever’ outlook and his mission to improve the quality of life in our communities,” said Jacob Rissler, director of Institutional Advancement for Mid-Plains. “It’s a common thread shared with MPCC, whose mission is to transform lives through exceptional learning opportunities for individual student success. The dedication of Bob and his wife, Pat, to help others has continued to shine through their foundation. MPCC is honored and sincerely thanks the board of the Schmidt Foundation for their commitment to this scholarship program.”

Preference for the scholarships will be given to students from these counties in the following order: Lincoln County, Keith County, Dawson County, counties surrounding Lincoln County and any student from Nebraska.