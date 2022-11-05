Scholarship application opens at Mid-Plains Community College

The Mid-Plains Community College scholarship application is now open at mpcc.awardspring.com.

Students planning to attend MPCC during the 2023-24 academic year have until March 1 to turn the application in. More than $1 million worth of funds in academic and program-focused areas are up for grabs.

Applicants must first register for an account before completing the form. It’s recommended that the email used is one that will be accessible throughout the school year to ensure delivery of follow-up communications.

Students will be able to see within their scholarship account what scholarships they qualify for and track the progress of their applications. Those who receive an award will be notified through the system and via email. They can then log in to accept or decline the scholarship.

More information about the scholarships and the application process is available on the MPCC website at mpcc.edu/cost-and-aid/scholarships.php, by calling the financial aid team at 308-221-6444 or by emailing finaid@mpcc.edu.