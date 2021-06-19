Scholarships available to residents, former students of Dawson County Elementary

Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation is seeking current residents and former students of Dawson County Elementary District 81-R to apply for several scholarship awards. The school closed after the 2005-06 school year.
Qualified applicants may attend any U.S. accredited postsecondary institution, including technical and trade schools. July 31 is the application deadline for the coming semester.
Prospective applicants may email Mid-Nebraska Community Foundation at mncf@midnebfoundation.org, putting “SHACKLEY” in the subject line or call 1-308-534-3315.
The office is located inside the west doors, first floor of the downtown NebraskaLand National Bank at 121 N. Dewey St. in North Platte, Suite 112.