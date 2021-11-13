Schools receive EducationQuest grants

LINCOLN — EducationQuest Foundation has awarded 75 Nebraska schools with Eighth Grade Campus Visit Grants totaling more than $45,000.

The schools will use the grants to help fund college visits and related activities to get students on the path to college.

“When younger students are able to visit college campuses they are able to see first-hand the opportunities that exist,” EducationQuest Vice President Eric Drumheller said, “We want that experience to motivate students to take the necessary steps to make college possible.”

The Eighth Grade Campus Visit Grants are awarded annually and are one of several programs EducationQuest provides to fulfill its mission of improving access to higher education in Nebraska.

EducationQuest has awarded approximately $300,000 in Eighth Grade Campus Visit Grant funding to Nebraska schools since the program’s inception in 2011.

Area awardees are listed below:

» Dundy County Stratton.

» Callaway Public School.

» Hyannis Area Schools.

» Lexington Middle School.

» Ogallala Public Schools.

» Sutherland Public Schools.