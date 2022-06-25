Scotts Scholars, Reeves Scholars for 2022-23 announced

HASTINGS — During Bronco Scholars Day earlier this year, Hastings College interviewed high achieving students who were awarded additional scholarships — with select students going through a second round of interviews before nine were named Scott Scholars, a scholarship that covers tuition, room and board and other expenses; and two were named Reeves Scholars, a full tuition scholarship.

About 100 students participated in Bronco Scholars Day, which included an in-person event and an online option, according to a press release.

The Scott Scholars program is funded by the Suzanne and Walter Scott Foundation of Omaha. It’s open to high achieving students who want to participate in an exclusive experiential learning program majoring (or double majoring with another area) in biology, chemistry, physics, business/economics or math/computer science. The renewable scholarship covers 100% of tuition and fees, plus room and board and provides $2,000 in annual educational and experiential enrichment funding.

“This is an exciting group of talented students coming to Hastings College this fall,” said Dave Rippe, director of the Scott Scholars program. “The exceptional promise these students demonstrated in high school and throughout the interview process makes me certain that they’ll achieve great things at Hastings College, and in their careers. I’m looking forward to working with them and the other Scott Scholars at Hastings College.”

2022-23 Scott Scholars:

» Brayden Hicks of Bellevue.

» Kyla Humphreys of Broomfield, Colorado.

» Molly Kammerer of Sutherland.

» Edward Pallotto of Centennial, Colorado.

» Jaida Rowe of Lincoln.

» Wyatt Ryan of Overton.

» Jenna Sterling of Mitchell.

» Story Talbert of Morrison, Colorado.

» Lily Teeple of Gering.

Bronco Scholars Day also provided the opportunity to identify and select two top students pursuing majors outside of the parameters required for Scott Scholars programming.

These students, named Reeves Scholars, receive a renewable, full tuition scholarship to attend Hastings College. The scholarship is in honor of Thomas J. Reeves, the 12th president of Hastings College who passed away earlier this year.

“We are honored to offer full tuition scholarships to these students, and look forward to their continued success and contributions to campus,” said Rich Lloyd, executive president of Hastings College. “Dr. Reeves achieved much success during his time at the College, so it is fitting these students receive a scholarship in his name and carry on that legacy.”

Reeves Scholars can pursue any academic major.

2022-23 Reeves Scholars:

» Katie Bowers of North Platte.

» Carrie Brosman of Aurora.