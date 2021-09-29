Scout popcorn sale has started

Hundreds of Scouts have been hitting the pavement in the Overland Trails Council for the annual popcorn campaign which is running through Oct. 28, according to a press release from the organization.

There are a variety of products including the traditional popping corn, microwave popcorn, various flavors and collectors’ tins. Scouts will also offer an opportunity to purchase popcorn which is sent directly to support military personnel serving overseas and an option to help local food pantries.

Over 73% of the proceeds from the sale of popcorn support local Scouting programs such as camping and other scout related activities.

All products will be delivered just before Thanksgiving. Scouts will be going from door to door making sales. In addition to helping fund Scout activities, sales help provide opportunities for young people to learn valuable life skills.