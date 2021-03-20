SDSU Extension seeks input from sheep and goat producers

The SDSU Extension small ruminant team is seeking input from sheep and goat producers across the U.S. to identify producer interests and enhance future Extension efforts. Responses collected from the voluntary survey will be complied into a Sheep and Goat Producers Needs Assessment.

“Across the nation many producers have adapted to the ever-changing dynamics of today’s world. As Extension professionals we have also experienced significant transformations in educational programming and find it is critical to remain in sync with our producers and colleagues across the United States,” said Kelly Froehlich, assistant professor and SDSU Extension specialist in small ruminant production. “This year provides a timely opportunity to gather producer preferences on production and management topics and program delivery as well as identify challenges to raising and marketing these animals and products, and finally to learn more about farm and ranch demographics.”

“We believe this nationwide response will add value by identifying collective producer strengths and struggles to cooperatively strengthen Extension program efforts in South Dakota and across the United States,” Froehlich said.

The survey is voluntary, confidential and will take approximately 20 minutes to complete. Alternatively, printed surveys can be sent by mail upon request.

For more information or questions please contact Froehlich at Kelly.Froehlich@sdstate.edu or 608-688-5765; Jaelyn Quintana, SDSU Extension sheep field specialist at Jaelyn.Quintana@sdstate.edu or 605-394-1722; or Heidi Carroll, SDSU Extension livestock stewardship field specialist and beef quality assurance coordinator at Heidi.Caroll@sdstate.edu or 605-688-6623.