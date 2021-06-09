Second rabies case confirmed by SWNPHD

Southwest Nebraska Public Health Department has been notified of a second animal that has tested positive for rabies in the nine-county health district. The positive rabies case was in a skunk in Furnas County, according to a press release.

The health department has issued a few tips for staying safe outdoors.

Animal safety

“Be mindful of strange animals in your neighborhood or while camping. Especially if the animal is acting strangely. Animals that are normally seen at night but are out in the day or any animal that shows aggression may put you or a loved one at risk,” states Melissa Propp, SWNPHD public health nurse.

» Teach children not to touch or handle wild animals or attempt to pet strange animals.

» If you see an animal that is acting strangely, get everyone to a safe location.

» If you put down an animal that is acting strangely, be mindful in how you handle it. Wear gloves, sanitize tools with a bleach solution and wash your hands thoroughly after handling.

If you think the animal may have rabies, contact your local vet to arrange for rabies testing.

Insect safety