Selecting and caring for live Christmas trees

Its’s that time of year again to select fresh cut Christmas trees to enjoy for the holiday season. Here are some simple tips from Nebraska Extension educator David Lott to follow on selecting and keeping a tree in good condition in a home or office.

» Decide on the space in the home or business where the tree will be located. How tall are the ceilings? Do not choose a tree that is too tall or too wide for the room and the furniture in it.

» Avoid placing a fresh cut tree near heat vents, fireplaces, stoves or portable heaters to prevent the tree from drying out on accident, and becoming a potential fire hazard.

» Look for trees that have bright shiny needles. Trees with dull needles are usually a sign of a tree that is not fresh and is drying out.

» Rub your hand against the pattern of the needles. If the needles fall off when brushing them, it is another sign that the tree is drying out.

» When purchasing a fresh cut tree, bring blankets or tarps to wrap the tree in, and secure the tree in vehicles before driving. Wind exposure on the drive will also dry out trees.