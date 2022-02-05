 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sen. Deb Fischer to have office hours in Logan, McPherson counties
Local News

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senator Deb Fischer, R-Neb., is hosting virtual office hours for constituents in Logan and McPherson counties on Feb. 17.

These office hours serve as an opportunity for constituents to speak directly with Fischer’s staff to receive help with casework and other issues at the federal level. Due to COVID-19, in-person local office hours are not taking place at this time.

Nebraskans should make an appointment for virtual office hours in advance. Brandi McCaslin, Fischer’s director of constituent services for Greater Nebraska, will be available to speak with constituents from 1 to 4 p.m. MT by video or telephone sessions. Email Fischer’s office at outreach@fischer.senate.gov to make an appointment.

