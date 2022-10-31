Seneca hosts annual turkey dinner

SENECA — The little unincorporated village of Seneca sits on the line between Central and Mountain time zones, on the western edge of Thomas County.

It’s new motto bodes well into the state’s old tourism campaign — "Nebraska … Honestly It’s Not For Everyone.” And Seneca's slogan: "We’re a little off … Nebraska 2."

What they are not off of is big time hospitality — it’s how on the last Sunday of the month of October, less than a dozen Seneca United Church of Christ members come together, organize and feed hundreds of people as their one and only fundraiser for the year.

No one knows when the tradition of the first Seneca UCC Turkey Dinner began. The historical papers were lost, but in visiting with those who have been here the longest, it is safe to call it No. 79 and holding.

Lavina Sevier married Bus Sevier and moved as a young bride in 1965 to the village.

“This was going on for several years before we came here," she said. She's now 92.

She oversaw the volunteer meal for several years, but now just comes to help where she can and do a lot of visiting with friends, old and new.

Donna Reynolds of Mullen, who caters meals, now coordinates this massive undertaking. She gets help from her son Jody who does the heavy lifting of bringing extra tables, etc.

Other traditions have been added over the years — a bazaar of donated items from members and friends, including baked goods, cutlery, boxes of greeting cards to name a few. All add dollars to the coffers.

No one knows when they added the homemade horseradish either. Friends dig up their horseradish, bringing it to Bob and Connie Broweleit’s at Seneca. This occurs about two weeks out, and includes a lot of works and tears to get the pint size jars filled with this Sandhills delicacy.

This year 196 jars were filled (2021 had the record of 204). If you have not been around when they make horseradish, the smell clears the sinuses and causes the tears to flow. Opportune placed boxes of tissues are a necessity. (Not all jars were sold, to order one contact Donna Reynolds. Cost is $7 per jar; if they need shipped, that is extra)

The 2022 Seneca Turkey Dinner:

Cost has gone from free will donation to $10, a bargain considering what one enjoys.

300 meals served, some were carried out for home bound family or friends.

More than four 25-pound turkeys, with four hind quarters added (One Blue Bunny ice cream container was filled with the leftovers, but in true Sandhills’ style — it was given to the Thedford UCC women to make soup with on Nov. 8 at their annual election day soup and pie feed.)

Close to 100 pounds of potatoes peeled and mashed, some instant mixed in to assure all had some.

Eight gallons of corn, nearly all gone 150 rolls bought, few left.

Three roasters of homemade dressing (stuffing) with some Stove Top added to again assure all had some.

Several five gallon thermoses held water and tea; One 100 cup coffee pot and one smaller one were used.

Thirty-five salads, 35 desserts made by the members and others.

Having two different time zones helps, as the central time zone eaters are present when the doors open at 11 Mountain time and vacate their chairs for those coming after church in the later time zone.

The line circles the Seneca auditorium for a half hour at least. If one leaves hungry, it is their own fault. Stragglers continue to come in until after 1 p.m. Mountain time. Some ranchers compare it to their cows coming in for feed.

Besides the good food, socializing with friends and neighbors who do not see each other much through the year is enjoyed also.

Despite the small number of volunteers who do the work, hopefully this tradition the annual Seneca Turkey Dinner and Bazaar will continue for years to come.