Sept. 20 is voter registration day

LINCOLN — Voter registration day is Sept. 20, Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen said in a press release. Voter registration day was founded by the National Association of Secretaries of State.

The statewide election is Nov. 8, along with other simultaneous elections.

To register, one must be a citizen of the United States, a resident of Nebraska, and be at least 18 years of age on or before the first Tuesday after the first Monday of November. Nearly one out of every seven Americans of voting age who are eligible are not registered.

Updating registration information is important for anyone who has moved, changed their name, desires to change their party affiliations, or had their voting rights restored since the last elections, the release said.

There are several ways to complete changes or register. A person can go to their county election office — fill out a paper registration form and mail it to their county election office.

The Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles also will register citizens online when updating or obtaining a driver’s license. The Secretary of State’s online voting registration website is very accessible and used by many. Go to nebraska.gov/apps-sos-voter-registration. A valid driver’s license or state ID is required.

“It is important to register and keep your registration information accurate,” Evnen said. “Don’t let it slip by. In Nebraska, your vote counts. Remember to take care of those updates.”

For additional information go to the voter registration portal at sos.ne.gov.