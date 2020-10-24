September Bulldogs of the Month chosen

Haeley Folk, the daughter of Shane and Tonya Folk, has participated in varsity cheerleading, student council and National Honor Society. She was an HOBY Leadership Conference representative for NPHS, twice been a UCA All-American Cheerleader and has held a 4.0 GPA for all four years of high school. Her future plans are to attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and major in pre-dentistry, then, hopefully, be accepted in UNMC to get her doctorate in dentistry and open her own clinic.