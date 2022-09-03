September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind parents, caregivers and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning.

Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Through access to technology, media resources and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interests, and find their voice.

At the North Platte Public Library, patrons of all ages can find a variety of educational resources and activities, including Creation Station Workshops and community engagement speakers featuring a wide variety of topics and presenters.

“Libraries play an important role in the education and development of children,” Sky Seery, library director, said in a press release. “We have library programs that serve students of all ages and backgrounds such as Preschool Storytime, Book Babies Tween Time and Teens Explore.”

During September, North Platte Public Library is encouraging all residents in Lincoln County to stop in a get a library card.

"We not only have physical library material that is available for checkout like books, audiobooks and DVDs, but we offer digital resources as well, like movies, ebooks and audiobooks that you can check out in the comfort of your own home with your computer, cellphone or tablet," Seery said.

This year, Tony Award-winning performer, actress, singer-songwriter, and philanthropist Idina Menzel (Frozen, Wicked) and her sister, author and educator Cara Mentzel, will serve as honorary chairs of Library Card Sign-Up Month. Menzel and Mentzel are excited to remind everyone that one of the best places to find your voice is at the library. During Library Card Sign-Up Month, they encourage people to explore all the library has to offer, like new children’s books, access to technology, and educational programming.

North Platte Public Library, along with libraries everywhere, continues to adapt and expand services to meet the evolving community needs, the release said. To sign up for a library card and learn more about what the library has to offer, stop in the North Platte Public Library to find out what it has to offer.