ServNebraska taking nominations for Step Forward Awards

ServeNebraska is accepting nominations for the eighth annual Step Forward Awards.

The awards are the most prestigious awards given to volunteers in Nebraska. They seek to celebrate those who give their time and services in service to the community, according to a press release from the organization.

Award recipients will be selected by the governor and honored at the 2022 Step Forward Awards ceremony in the fall.

Businesses, civic clubs, schools and other organizations are encouraged to submit the names of individuals who they wish to recognize for their efforts. Nominations must be submitted by July 1.

“Nebraskans are known for stepping up to help their neighbors,” Gov. Pete Ricketts said.

“Our culture of volunteerism is evident in our strong, caring communities. This year, I encourage Nebraskans to nominate a volunteer they know for recognition. These unsung heroes make our state great and deserve our appreciation.”

Nomination categories include adult volunteer, youth volunteer, senior volunteer, volunteer group, corporate community volunteer, national service, veteran volunteer, disaster volunteer and lifetime achievement.

“Simply put, volunteers make Nebraska communities better,” said Cathleen Plager, executive director of ServeNebraska. “Often their service is taken for granted, and we want to make sure they are recognized for all their efforts and accomplishments.”

For more information about ServeNebraska and the Step Forward Awards, or to submit a nomination, visit serve.nebraska.gov/nominate.